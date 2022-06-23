Treasury CAS Gaichuhie’s House Help On The Run After Allegedly Stealing Sh4 Million

Police are hunting for Chief Administrative Secretary for The National Treasury and Planning Ministry Nelson Ributhi Gaichuhie’s house help after she allegedly stole money and jewelry.

Miriam Mwelu Muinde, 45, is said to have fled with her employer’s Sh4 million in cash and jewelry valued at Sh500,000.

Charity Waithira Mungai told the police that when she returned home from work on Wednesday at around 3 pm, she found that the monies placed on the wardrobe by her husband was missing.

Ms Muinde who is the prime suspect was also missing.

“It was reported by Charity Waithira Mungai that upon return from work at around 1500 hrs she found the house girl missing, and upon checking in the house, she realised that her jewellery worth about 500,000/- and cash Ksh.4 million which had been placed on top of their wardrobe by her husband one Nelson Ributhi Gaichuhie, missing as well,” the report reads.

The suspect is said to have switched off her phone on Wednesday at around 10 am. Police last traced her in Rongai.

Last month, yet another maid was charged with stealing her employer’s Sh104 million.

Shelmith Kiprono alias Jerop was charged alongside Caleb Nagomere Rasto, Agaziva Brain Kenneth, Jackline Minayo Kinzi and Eunice Akinyi with conspiracy to commit a felony.

The accused persons were said to have taken some Ksh4,000,000, USD 806,000 in cash, jewelry with an estimated worth of Ksh.4,000,000 as well as copies of the log book and title deeds.

