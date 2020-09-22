Treasury Approves Sh810 Million For Posta Kenya Employees 7 Month Salaries

Treasury has approved Sh810 million for salaries of Postal Corporation staff who were yet to receive their dues since March.

The employees petitioned Parliament in September to investigate the agency’s finances in a bid to resolve delayed payment of salaries.

Through Wajir East Member of Parliament Rashid Kassim, the petitioners said that over the past five years, the agency has consistently posted losses, which have rendered it incapable of remunerating staff salaries.

“Corporation is undergoing a serious financial crunch and consequently has not paid salaries to its employees since March 2020,” the petition read.

“Your humble petitioners pray that the National Assembly, through the Departmental Committee on Communication Information and Innovation, pursuant to what the Employee Act recommends, the Cabinet Secretary responsible for ICT initiate a process of rescuing the Postal Corporation of Kenya from its current financial crisis.”

Earlier on in the year, Daniel Kagwe, the Postmaster General and CEO Posta Kenya, attributed the delays to negative effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the firm’s operations.

“This is to inform you that there shall be a delay in the disbursement of salaries for March 2020. The delay is as a result of the decrease in business which has been occasioned by the COVID-19 Pandemic., ” a memo addressed to all members of staff dated Wednesday, April 15, 2020, read in part.

“It is our earnest prayer that the pandemic will soon be over so that things get back to normal. Stay safe!”

