Transport Paralyzed As Oria-Riat Bridge Along Migori-Homa Bay Road Collapses

Transport has been paralyzed and travelers left stranded after the Oria-Riat bridge along the Migori-Homa Bay road collapsed.

According to Citizen, the bridge collapsed in the wee hours of Wednesday morning with a trailer that was transporting sugarcane.

This has been confirmed by Ndhiwa sub-county police commander Robert Aboki who urged drivers to use alternative routes as a solution for the same is being sought.

This comes as heavy rains have been experienced in different parts of the country for over a week leading to floods.

Yesterday, through a statement, Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) alerted motorists that the Dhogoye Bridge along the Bondo-Usenge road had collapsed due to heavy rains experienced in the region.

The authority urged motorists to be patients as plans to have the bridge repaired were underway.

“Since there is no alternative access to Osieko, we wish to advise motorists along that section not to attempt crossing the over-topped section, and to only cross when water levels are low,” the statement by KeNHA read.

The Kenya Met Department, through an advisory, stated that the heavy rains experienced countrywide are set to continue throughout the month of May.

The Department cautioned that the rains currently experienced in different parts of the country will intensify thus called on netizens to be prepared for the same.

For instance, as of yesterday, Quickmart Supermarket, Kamakis, was flooded leaving operations paralyzed.

