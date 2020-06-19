Transport CS Macharia Appoints Silas Murira Kinoti As Substantive KURA Director General

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has appointed engineer Silas Murira Kinoti as Director-General, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA).

In a statement on Friday, the CS said Kinoti’s appointment to the position, analogous to a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), took effect on June 18.

“Eng. Kinoti’s appointment follows a competitive and transparent recruitment process that was conducted by the Board of KURA, ” said Macharia.

Kinoti has been acting as KURA Director-General since September 2015.

The new KURA boss joined the authority in 2009 as Manager (Roads) and was later promoted to General Manager (Planning and Environment).

Kinoti holds a Master in Business Administration Degree (Corporate Management) from KCA University and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering Degree from the University of Nairobi.

” I wish to congratulate Eng. Kinoti on his appointment and wish him well in his new role. We are confident that Eng. Kinoti’s skills and wealth of experience position him well to drive KURA forward and to champion the Urban Roads Agenda in the count, ” said Macharia.

In his over 4-year stint at the helm of the state corporation, Kinoti, has, however, been accused by critics of helping cartels in the transport sector benefit from state projects through procurement malpractice and irregular contracts.

During his reign, KURA has been accused of giving tenders to cronies, then later advertise as a formality.

KURA is accused of having favoured a construction firm identified as Stecol Corporation to do Ksh19 billion works in Nairobi, Kajiado and Kiambu counties.

The firm was involved in the upgrading of Outering Road. It has also been mentioned in the construction of a bridge at AllSops that will join Outering Road and Thika Superhighway.

Stecol Corporation is also said to have been awarded most of the contracts in the regeneration of roads in Nairobi Eastlands.

