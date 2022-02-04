Transport CAS Wavinya Ndeti Resigns To Launch Political Bid

Wavinya Ndeti, the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Transport, has stepped down to concentrate on politics ahead of the August General Election.

Addressing members of the press on Friday, Ndeti revealed she will be vying for the Machakos gubernatorial seat. She pledged to revive the county’s “ailing” economy.

Ndeti was appointed Transport CAS in January 2020 in cabinet changes made by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

She previously served as chairperson of the governing council of the Kenya Water Institute.

This is the third time Ndeti is contesting for the Machakos gubernatorial seat after unsuccessful attempts in 2013 and 2017.

In 2013, the former Kathiani Member of Parliament lost the election to Alfred Mutua. She challenged Mutua’s election up to the Supreme Court where she lost the appeal in March 2015.

She lost the election petition on grounds she failed to appoint enough party agents to all polling stations.

The Supreme Court threw out her petition and ordered her to pay Sh4.5 million to the respondents as cost of litigation.

Mutua was re-elected in 2017 with 238,405 votes against Ndeti’s 199,257.

The sitting governor is serving his second and final term. Others eyeing the seat include State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party chairman Johnson Muthama.

The Kenyan law requires all public servants seeking elective positions to resign six months to a General Election.

Yesterday, Tourism CAS Joseph Boinnet also resigned to launch his bid for the Elgeyo Marakwet governor seat.Boinnet served as the Inspector General of Police before being appointed as CAS in March 2019.

