Transline Bus Employees on the Spot for Assaulting Couple (Video)

Three employees from Transline Bus Company which operates the Nairobi-western-Nyanza routes are on the spot for assaulting a couple yesterday night.

In a video seen by Kahawa Tungu, the three employees viciously assaulted a woman who was carrying a young child at their offices along Afia Centre. When the husband tried to intervene, he was also violently attacked.

Three employees attached to Transline Classic Bus are on the spot for assaulting a woman who was carrying a baby. They also roughed up the husband who tried to intervene. pic.twitter.com/KYEsYzovBO — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) March 9, 2022

This is not the first time the company has been on the spot for gross misconduct and mishandling of customers and their goods.

On several occasions, the company has been called out for violation of customer rights where the customers reported that they had been attacked at their branches.

Read: Zachariah Obadia: Mastermind Behind Forest Road Assault Saga

Notably, cases of parcels missing or not getting delivered have also been linked to the bus company with the management doing nothing to address the situation.

In yet another Facebook post, a user identified as Okoth claims to have booked a bus from Nairobi to Migori town but was later abandoned before he reached his destination.

“Yesterday is the second time I booked Transline galaxy from Nairobi Afya centre to Migori town. The van left Nairobi at 12 noon and promised that it will be in Migori town before 7PM. Me, together with 4 other passengers were however abandoned in Kisii and the driver disappeared,” said Okoth.

This incident comes just a day after a woman was assaulted by boda boda riders along Wangari Maathai road on Friday.

The video spiked uproar on social media forcing the government to intervene. Speaking yesterday while celebrating Women International Day, Presiden Uhuru Kenyatta directed that all boda boda riders be registered afresh in new crackdown on rogue riders.

“We are going to reregister you all again and we must make sure that we safeguard women. I have instructed the law enforcement officers to use the instruments within the law to punish these perpetrators,” the Head of State said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...