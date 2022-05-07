Transformer At Late Mwai Kibaki’s Othaya Home Vandalized Days After Burial

A power transformer at the home of Late President Mwai Kibaki has been vandalized just days after he was laid to rest.

Confirming the same, Benjamin Onsomi, the Kenya Power distribution engineer in Othaya said the power supply was disconnected in the area at around 11 PM on Tuesday. Apparently, the components of the transformer had been vandalized hence the power shutdown.

Questions have lingered on how the vandalism happened as the transformer was erected a few meters from the Late head of state’s home which is fully guarded by security.

Earlier in January, President Uhuru Kenyatta banned the sale of scrap metals in the country amid a surge in cases of vandalism.

Describing vandalism of state resources as economic sabotage, the Head of State stated that anyone found culpable will face the full force of the law.

Read: Uhuru Bans Scrap Metal Dealings Over Vandalism

“As of today, we will no longer allow, and we have put a moratorium on the export or the buying or selling of any scrap material until we have put in place proper guidelines that will ensure that material is not coming from the hard-won investments that the Kenyan people have made,” Uhuru said on Thursday.

The sale of scrap metal in the country has been linked to the vandalism of Kenya power and road construction equipment.

Several cases of vandalism have been reported in the recent past affecting Kenya Power towers and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

Consequently, several people have been arrested and charged in connection to the same and are currently facing legal action.

