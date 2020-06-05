You Can Now Transfer Photos, Videos From Facebook To Google Photos

Facebook’s google photos transfer function is now available globally. The new tool will allow you to create copies of all your photos and videos on facebook account and transfer them to your linked Google photos one.

The tool has been available in different parts of Africa, Asia pacific and Latin America since last December, but has now been expanded to more countries.

Below is how you can use the data transfer tool on Facebook

While logged into your Facebook account, click on the down arrow at the end of the upper menu bar and select settings. Select the tab ‘your facebook information’ Click on ‘Transfer a copy of your photos or videos’

Right now, users can only store their photos on Google photos. However, a Facebook spokesperson said that “people will be able to transfer photos to other companies that join the Data transfer program”

Established in 2018, the initiave between Google, Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft is designed to foster joint efforts in developing data sharing tools between the companies for the consumers.

Apple joined in on the Data Transfer Project effort in 2019 but it is unclear when Facebook will add support for other services.

