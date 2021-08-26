Transfer Gossip: Ronaldo, Man City Talks Collapse

A meeting between Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes and Juventus in Turin ended without any agreement on Thursday.

Juventus want to sell Ronaldo before his contract runs out next summer and he wants to leave.

But the Italian club want £25m before they will let Ronaldo leave.

No more meetings were scheduled on Thursday, with Mendes looking for a club willing to buy the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

But City want to sign him on a free transfer and are willing to offer him a two-year contract, with a salary of £12.8m-per-season (€15m).

City have so far signed Jack Grealish for £100m this summer and Pep Guardiola would be happy to continue the season without any more signings.

Ronaldo does not fit the profile of the player they are looking for, but they would consider signing him if the deal made sense from a sporting and financial perspective.

The 36-year-old scored 118 goals in 292 games for Manchester United between 2003 and 2009.

Ronaldo has not directly communicated to the club that he wants to depart. His current contract at the Allianz Stadium runs until June 2022 and he is earning €31m per year after tax.

City are the only club currently interested in signing Ronaldo, with Paris Saint-Germain not in the picture.

Ronaldo’s representatives are pushing for a move, while Juventus would like to sign Gabriel Jesus to be a part of the deal, but City do not want to sell the Brazil international forward.

Ronaldo was a surprise omission from the starting line-up in Juve’s Serie A opener against Udinese and left training on Wednesday with an arm injury.

