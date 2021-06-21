Trans Nzoia County Launches M-PESA Cashless Payments for Revenue Collection

Safaricom has partnered with Trans Nzoia County Government to unveil an M-PESA cashless payment system for collecting county levies. Residents of Trans Nzoia County can now pay for parking, cess, and market fees, among other levies on the system.

“We are delighted to enable digital lifestyles for the people of Trans Nzoia County through M-PESA. This will greatly enhance convenience for residents, enabling them to pay for county services wherever they are and at whatever time,” Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said.

To pay for county services, Trans Nzoia residents will use a USSD code *818#, which gives them the option to choose among the different services. The system can be used for making payments across all five sub-counties of Kitale Municipality, Cherengany, Kiminini, Saboti, and Kwanza.

“Through M-PESA, we look forward to strengthening revenue collection in Trans Nzoia County by plugging losses. It will also give us better visibility of collections through timely reconciliation and reporting. By interlinking different systems, we will be able to enhance service delivery and efficiency for the benefit of the people of this county,” Trans Nzoia County Governor Patrick Khaemba said.

Besides *818#, county payments for Trans Nzoia and other counties are available under the consolidated *334# M-PESA menu, under the Lipa Na M-PESA option. Customers can then select “County Services” and the particular county to make payments.

Across the country, 25 counties have fully integrated their payment collection systems with M-PESA. In addition, all 47 counties accept cashless payments through M-PESA.

