Training Suspended At Kiganjo Police Training College After One Trainee Developed Covid-19-like Symptoms

The National Police Training College Kiganjo has been closed after one of the officers who had been undergoing training at the facility developed Covid-19-like symptoms at his rural home in Homa Bay County.

The Kiganjo Campus, though a learning institution, was not closed when President Uhuru Kenyatta directed on March 15 that all learning institutions be closed.

At least 3,000 officers have been undergoing various training courses including a ‘Standardisation’ course for AP officers for the last three months.

On April 3, one of the officers who has been undergoing training at the facility travelled to his rural home in Omboga, Rachuonyo North Sub-County in Homa Bay County while exhibiting Covid-19-like symptoms.

Read: DCI Summons Two Standard Journalists Over Lanet Barracks Lockdown Story

The Rachuonyo North Ministry of Health officials had on Sunday visited the patient.

Following the development, all Regpols,Countypols and Formations have been ordered to collect the students from the college today, as the training was suspended.

“All students of senior supervisory CMM A-course, CMM E-course, CMM traffic course and skill at arms course will have their courses closed tomorrow on Tuesday 7th April 2020. You are therefore requested to arrange for their means of transport to reach at the college tomorrow Tuesday 7th April 2020 latest by 0800 hours ready to pick them,” read a notice from the college.

On April 5, it was reported that Lanet Barracks in Nakuru was put in a lockdown after a soldier was reported to have come into contact with a Covid-19 patient.

The said officer is reported to have been staying with a 20-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19.

Read: UAE Passenger Flight Allowed To Land In Kenya, Gov’t Says It Was Evacuating Kenyans Stranded In Dubai

The woman, his sister-in-law, had been in contact with her mother, who had travelled back from the US.

All officers who came into contact with the officer and the woman have been quarantined at Moi Forces Academy, within Lanet Military Barracks.

Nation reported that a large number of people, believed to be tenants at the apartment where the soldier was living, were ferried in a lorry into forced quarantine at Lanet Umoja Primary School.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu