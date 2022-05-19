Traffic Snarl Up In Westlands As Matatu Operators Protest Bus Stop Removal

Matatu operators are protesting the removal of a bus stop in Westlands by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA). This has led to a traffic snarl-up with the matatu operators engaging in running battles with police officers.

The matatu operators claim they were not allocated a stage after the Nairobi Expressway started operations.

Thus, they claim they have been overlooked and want the relevant bodies to consider their plea to allow a smooth running of transport services.

In videos shared on social media, police officers have been deployed to the area, shooting teargas canisters in the air to disperse the protestors.

09:08 TRAFFIC snarl-up at Waiyaki Way near Westlands roundabout as PSVs block road in protest of bus-stop removal by KeNHA. https://t.co/7xSrZ95K6b pic.twitter.com/jNOHUacjlT via @Punchline_Afric — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) May 19, 2022

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as the situation is being addressed.

