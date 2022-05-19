in NEWS

Traffic Snarl Up In Westlands As Matatu Operators Protest Bus Stop Removal

Matatu operators are protesting the removal of a bus stop in Westlands by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA). This has led to a traffic snarl-up with the matatu operators engaging in running battles with police officers.

The matatu operators claim they were not allocated a stage after the Nairobi Expressway started operations.

Thus, they claim they have been overlooked and want the relevant bodies to consider their plea to allow a smooth running of transport services.

In videos shared on social media, police officers have been deployed to the area, shooting teargas canisters in the air to disperse the protestors.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as the situation is being addressed.

More to follow:

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

