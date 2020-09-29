in NEWS

Traffic Snarl Up Along Kiambu Road As Multiple Cars Involved In Accident

There is a traffic snarl up along Kiambu Road just before reaching the DCI headquarters.

According to online sources, multiple vehicles were this morning involved in an accident.

At least five motor vehicles were involved in the morning incident forcing the other motorists to overlap causing traffic jam.

No casualties have been reported.

More follows

