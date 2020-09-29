Traffic Snarl Up Along Kiambu Road As Multiple Cars Involved In Accident

There is a traffic snarl up along Kiambu Road just before reaching the DCI headquarters.

According to online sources, multiple vehicles were this morning involved in an accident.

At least five motor vehicles were involved in the morning incident forcing the other motorists to overlap causing traffic jam.

08:25 five plus car accident on kiambu road. And then chaos ya overlapping pic.twitter.com/7EXwOkc5sR via @churukagiri — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) September 29, 2020

08:36 @othengske 07:49 Accident along kiambu road just before you get to DCI headquarters.Avoid the Route.Heavy traffic Congestion via @Othayayoung pic.twitter.com/ZvkDpu22Kr via @wairegi_njoroge — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) September 29, 2020

No casualties have been reported.

More follows

