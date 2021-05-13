Traffic Snarl Up As Matatu Overturns On Ngong Road

There is a traffic snarl-up on Ngong Road after a 14-seater matatu overturned in the middle of the road.

The accident happened at Ngong road namba nane junction around 8 AM with reports indicating that the matatu hit a land cruiser V8.

08:34 At ngong road namba nane junction today Matatu passed a red light.

And it hit the v8 and then the next is the result you see pic.twitter.com/nGNfxEnr6n via @Propesaa — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) May 13, 2021

According to eyewitnesses, the matatu failed to comply with road safety standards. Further reports indicate that the matatu failed to stop at the red light.

No fatalities have been recorded although traffic police are on the scene assessing the situation.

Yesterday, the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) announced that starting May 10, it will inspect all motor vehicles above four years from the date of manufacture.

In a letter signed by Interior and Citizen Services PS Paul Famba, all vehicles regardless of ownership will be inspected in line with Section 16 (2) of the Traffic Act.

Motor vehicle owners have been advised to arrange for the inspection of their cars. This, according to the authority is in a bid to curb the perennial road carnages caused by different factors including unroadworthy vehicles.

