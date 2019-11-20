Drama As Traffic Cops Open Fire On EACC Officers During Sting Operation In Kisumu

Mamboleo area residents in Kisumu County were on Wednesday treated to a rare dramatic incident after traffic police officers opened fire on officers from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) during an early morning operation.

According to reports, the detectives attached to EACC had gone to arrest the four traffic officers who are accused of frustrating local motorists mostly Boda Boda operators.

On sighting the detectives the cops started shooting at them.

“That is when the traffic police officers shot at them, but none of the EACC officers was injured,” an officer in Kisumu privy to the developments intimated to a local media.

Read: We Are Fine With Traffic Jams, Kenyans Tell Gov’t Over Expressway That Cuts Through Uhuru Park

One of the traffic officers suffered a bullet wound.

Three traffic cops were arrested and whisked away to Mamboleo police station for identification and interrogation. One officer is said to have escaped arrest during the incident.

The source intimated that the officers are being processed and might be arraigned today.

This is not the first time traffic officers are having run-ins with EACC officers.

Read Also: IG Hillary Mutyambai Transfers Traffic Officers in Machakos after One Demanded Bribe From Him

In February 2018, three traffic police officers were dramatically arrested after they were allegedly busted taking bribes from motorists on the Kajiado-Namanga highway.

Cases of traffic officers taking bribes from motorists are not new and the vice seems to have been normalised with little effort being put by the government to end the menace.

Kenyans have also been accused of promoting the vice by corporating with the rogue cops.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu