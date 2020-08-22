Traffic On Thika Road Cleared After KeNHA Allowed Use Of Service Lanes

Traffic along Thika Super Highway has eased up after Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) opened up the service lanes at the Garden City.

Motorists were on Saturday stuck in traffic for hours over the erection of a footbridge around the area.

Those seeking to use the highway were advised to use exit 8 at Kasarani, follow the Babadogo road and join Thika Road via the Outering road.

Those coming in from Thika were urged to use alternative routes behind Mountain Mall.

A notice by KeNHA shared via social media indicated that the section around Garden City Mall would be closed from 9:30 pm to 4:30 am for five consecutive days beginning Friday, August 21, 2020 until Tuesday 25, 2020.

“Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) in pursuant to Traffic Act Cap. 403 sec41 wishes to notify the general public that Thika Superhighway shall be partially closed at Garden City Mall,” the notice read in part.

Two weeks ago, KeNHA had announced the closure of a section of Thika road from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2.

The closure was to allow the engineers on-site erect a footbridge at one of the sections hence the operations affected the section at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies.

Here are reactions from frustrated motorists and passengers:

Avoid thika road esp from githurai to town….but wasee wa nduthi r there to make a kill pic.twitter.com/GJTsEaBDxY — George Mwangi (@mwangig270) August 22, 2020

A SafeBoda ride would really slap right now 😭 Avoid Thika Road at all costs. pic.twitter.com/WOSC3c0WUv — 𝑔𝑜𝑜𝒹 𝓀𝒾𝒹, 𝓂.𝒜.𝒜.𝒹 𝑔𝓊𝓎 (@bradshawmaina) August 22, 2020

Due to the erection of the footbridges at GardenCity. Traffic on Thika road inbound is craaaazy. Avoid Thika road at all costs if you can. pic.twitter.com/6EDah4cABR — kennedyotieno (@OtienoKenny) August 22, 2020

If Thika Road(garden city/homeland )is your transit point out of town,snooze hio alarm. pic.twitter.com/1EIFYSfiSp — Njoki (@NjokiMwihaki) August 22, 2020

