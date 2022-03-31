in NEWS

Traffic Cop Caught On Tape Forcefully Entering Private Car To Face Disciplinary Action

police entering vehicle
Traffic Cop Caught On Tape Forcefully Entering Private Vehicle Along Kenyatta Avenue. [Courtesy]

A police officer caught on tape forcefully gaining entry into a private vehicle along Kenyatta Avenue will face disciplinary action, DCI boss George Kinoti has said.

The officer who the National Police Service (NPS) says has been positively identified was filmed by Citizen TV crew on Wednesday afternoon.

In a clip that has since gone viral, the cop gained entry into the private vehicle through the window before ejecting the driver who took flight.

“What initially appeared to be an argument between the driver and the traffic cop, degenerated into an ugly scene as the cop took one step back, removed his cap and shoved his left foot through the co-driver’s window gaining entry to the vehicle…” said Kinoti in a statement.

The cop is said to have climbed over the passenger and ejected the driver before commandeering the vehicle.

“The incident that occurred at Kenyatta avenue has attracted online condemnation with netizens calling out the officer for behaving in a distasteful manner and portraying the entire police service in bad light.”

