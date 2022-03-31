Traffic Cop Caught On Tape Forcefully Entering Private Car To Face Disciplinary Action

A police officer caught on tape forcefully gaining entry into a private vehicle along Kenyatta Avenue will face disciplinary action, DCI boss George Kinoti has said.

The officer who the National Police Service (NPS) says has been positively identified was filmed by Citizen TV crew on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Police Service has taken note of an incident which has been trending on social media, whereby a police officer on traffic duties was captured forcing himself into a private vehicle. The said officer has been positively identified and is undergoing disciplinary action — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) March 30, 2022

In a clip that has since gone viral, the cop gained entry into the private vehicle through the window before ejecting the driver who took flight.

“What initially appeared to be an argument between the driver and the traffic cop, degenerated into an ugly scene as the cop took one step back, removed his cap and shoved his left foot through the co-driver’s window gaining entry to the vehicle…” said Kinoti in a statement.

In a dramatic incident captured live by Citizen TV crew who were on the beat in Nairobi’s central business district, the officer forcefully gained access into to the vehicle before ejecting the driver who took flight.What initially appeared to be an argument between the driver & pic.twitter.com/uBhEMTQJuD — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 30, 2022

The cop is said to have climbed over the passenger and ejected the driver before commandeering the vehicle.

“The incident that occurred at Kenyatta avenue has attracted online condemnation with netizens calling out the officer for behaving in a distasteful manner and portraying the entire police service in bad light.”

