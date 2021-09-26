Traffic Cop Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash on Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

A female traffic police officer died on Sunday morning while in an operation to rescue victims of a road accident on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

The cop and a male colleague had responded to distress calls from motorists after a Mercedes Benz truck overturned near a petrol station in Athi River, Machakos County.

The driver of the truck that was headed to Nairobi is said to have lost control of the vehicle and veered off his driving lane a few minutes to 1am Sunday.

According to a police report filed at Kyumbi Police Station, the truck rolled and overturned on the opposite side of the dual carriageway and spilled its contents in the middle of the highway.

Shortly after, another vehicle, a Nissan Sunny, was involved in an accident due to the obstruction caused and spilt content on the road.

As the officers, who had arrived at the scene, attempted to rescue the victims of the accident another speeding vehicle, a Mazda Atenza, hit one of the cops.

The corporal died on the spot.

The body of the deceased was moved to Machakos Level 5 Hospital morgue and the three vehicles towed to Kyumbi Police Station pending further investigation.

