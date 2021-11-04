Traffic Congestion to Continue in GM area, Bunyala Round About As Expressway Nears Completion

Traffic congestion will continue to be witnessed in General Mathenge (GM) area, Bunyala road as the construction of the Nairobi Expressway nears completion.

Through a statement on Twitter, the Kenya National Highway Authorities (KeNHA) announced that traffic disruption along the GM area is due to the erection of a new footbridge after getting rid of the old one.

Motorists were ideally urged to exercise caution while driving more so during the rainy season to help manage traffic better.

“The onset of rains may cause disruptions to the normal traffic flow. Motorists are therefore urged to continue exercising caution and road courtesy as that will help manage traffic better,” the notice reads in part.

The ongoing construction of the Express Way has over the last few months affected traffic flow on the busy road with Kenyans urging the government to expedite the works.

The 27km Nairobi Expressway, which is set to be completed by 2022, is expected to ease traffic jams on Mombasa Road.

The project is being undertaken by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

