Traders Operating Along Ronald Ngara Street In Anguish As Structures Flattened

Traders operating along the busy Ronald Ngala street on Wednesday suffered huge losses after the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) brought down their structures.

The traders complained that they had not been served with a vacate notice prior to the destruction of property.

Some told a local daily that their goods had been moved to a Dagoretti warehouse while other items were taken to General Stores Yard along Race Course road.

The frustrated traders also noted that they plan on seeking redress should they not recover all of their property. They said that some of their items were taken by street children.

“In the morning I received a phone call that the tents had been pulled down and the items were taken away to Dagoretti. We have been told to go to Dagoretti to pick our items but not certain if we will recover them all,” a trader identified as Trace told the Star.

He added, “We hear the Inspectorate Officers are the ones who took out items. If we are not able to recover our lost goods, we shall seek legal assistance to get compensated.”

According to the NMS, Developer Musafa A Hebatula Investment LTD had complained of trespassing and illegal occupation of land LR 209/693 – Ronald Ngala.

The inspectorate on January 19, 2021, visited the site after receiving a complaint from Atonga & Company on the said land on December 16, 2020.

It is that that they discovered 20 illegal exhibitions that had been erected five months prior to the visit.

“Our function is to enhance enforcement and the landowner wanted the said illegal exhibition tents removed and that is what led to the action taken early this morning. The traders have been there illegally,” Head of Enforcement at NMS Dr Mark Leleruk said.

On May 7, 2018, traders suffered losses after a structure was brought down at the same spot.

