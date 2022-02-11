Traders Counting Losses After Dawn Inferno On Jogoo Road [Video]

Property of unknown value was on Friday morning destroyed following a fire outbreak in Hamza area on Jogoo Road.

The inferno broke out in the estate housing furniture shops, leaving traders counting huge losses.

08:13 Fire Tragedy At Jogoo Road Hamza @Elishifa Bringing Some Traffic From Town pic.twitter.com/YMqTGIqUyK via @AsudiGlen — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) February 11, 2022

Read: 14 Students Arrested Over Kamuiru Dorm Fire

Firefighters from the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) who responded to the scene managed to contain the fire.

The cause of the inferno is yet to be established.

More to follow

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...