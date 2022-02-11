in NEWS

Traders Counting Losses After Dawn Inferno On Jogoo Road [Video]

Jogoo Road
Fire Jogoo Road [Photo/Courtesy]

Property of unknown value was on Friday morning destroyed following a fire outbreak in Hamza area on Jogoo Road.

The inferno broke out in the estate housing furniture shops, leaving traders counting huge losses.

Read: 14 Students Arrested Over Kamuiru Dorm Fire

Firefighters from the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) who responded to the scene managed to contain the fire.

The cause of the inferno is yet to be established.

More to follow 

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Inferno

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Caf Seals Harambee Stars Fate, Confirms Uganda’s Qualification
catholic nun abducted

Two Charged with Robbery with Violence After Abducting Nun in Meru