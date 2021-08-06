Traders in Anguish as Perennial Gikomba Fire Razes Stores

Traders in the popular Nairobi market, Gikomba, are counting huge losses after a fire razed down their stores.

The fire which broke out at around 12am on Friday affected traders with stores along Molo Line area also known as Ghorofani.

Kahawa Tungu understands that women clothing stores in the area were gutted down and nothing was salvaged.

The fire also razed down four residential flats in the area forcing residents to spend the night in the cold.

The cause of the fire was not immediately established.

However, fire outbreaks in the market are not new with traders alleging a human hand in the incidents.

The government has severally promised to end the perennial problem to no avail.

In June last year, an inferno razed down the market’s cereals and second-hand clothing sections, affecting the livelihood of hundreds of traders.

On February 1 the same year, property of unknown value was reduced to ashes at Gikomba.

The fire razed a couple of shoe and apparel stalls.

In 2019, Kenya’s largest open-air market went up in flames at least three times.

Then Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko said that building a modern market would be the solution to the perennial problem.

