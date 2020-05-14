COVID-19: TP Mazembe Declared Champions As DR Congo Cancels Season

TP Mazembe have been declared DR Congo Ligue 1 champions following cancellation of the 2019-20 season due to Coronavirus.

DR Congo football body, FECOFA, made the call Wednesday after consulting the government.

Like in most countries, DRC halted football activities in March to help curb person to person spread of the deadly virus.

At the time of its suspension, Mazembe were top of the pile with 52 points after 20 games, 11 points clear of second placed AS Vita Club, with a game to spare.

The Ravens have now won the league a record 18 times.

Mazembe, who are five times African Champions will represent the country alongside Vita Club in the CAF Champions League next season.

In the absence of Congo Cup, 4th and 5th placed DCMP and JS Groupe Bazano will represent DRC in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Bakavu Dawa and Nyuki were relegated to Ligue 2 with Jeunesse Sportive de Kinshasa and Étoile Jaune of Lubumbashi gaining promotion.

DRC becomes the third African country to end their league due to the Coronavirus and declare champions after Kenya and Congo Brazaville.

In Kenya, Gor Mahia were crowned champions for a record 19th time, while in Brazaville AS Otoho bagged the title.

Other countries like Guinea, Angola, Mauritania and Niger have also cancelled their season, but without crowing champions.

