Tout Who Confessed To Smoking Bhang Fears For Life After Being Remanded With Murder Suspect Warunge

Wycliffe Orinda In Court On January 12, 2021. [Courtesy]

A tout who earlier in the month pleaded guilty to smoking bhang so as to better understand the BBI report has claimed that his life is in danger and for older women to appear attractive.

Appearing before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku in his innerwear, a t-shirt, and a jacket Wycliffe Aloys Orinda, told the court that he was scared for his life because he was in remand with Lawrence Warunge.

Warunge is the 22-year-old IT student who killed his four family members three weeks ago at their Kiambaa home.

Orinda told the magistrate that remand was “not a good place” and insisted that he missed his Blue Ice alcoholic beverage.

“Your honor, they took my shoes and trouser and I am being held with another suspect who killed five family members. I am scared my life is in danger,” Orinda said.

The magistrate also ordered Orinda to undergo a mental assessment examination at Mathari Hospital.

On January 12, Orinda pleaded guilty to one count of creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

He told the court that were it not for the alcohol, he would not have met his wife, Caroline Wambui, whom he said was older than him.

In his defense, the matatu conductor said he only caused disturbance because he wanted to see his children.

