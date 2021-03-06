Tout, 17-year-old Student Nabbed In Connection With Caroline Maina’s Murder

Two more suspects are in custody in connection with macabre murder of Nairobi businesswoman Caroline Maina.

Acting on forensic evidence, DCI sleuths tracked two mobile phones linked to the deceased’s SIM card to Suneka sub-county, Kisii.

A Kibera tout identified as Justus Nyamete Manyura alias Dennis Ongingo, was found in possession of a Samsung Galaxy A20S phone.

The second suspect was a 17-year-old student at St Lawrence Nyabieyo Secondary School. They were found in possession of an Oppo phone registered under a Jonah Munyao Gato.

Last week, police were hunting for two men caught on CCTV camera driving in the deceased’s car on the day she was reported missing.

The duo was named by one of the suspects who has already confessed to killing the mother of two.

On the material day, Maina met with Edwin outside a bank after making a Sh350,000 withdrawal.

“Innocently driving into her death trap, Wanjiku had made a call to one of her friends, detailing her meeting with Edwin, who was to guide her into boosting her Stima Sacco shares with the withdrawn amount, ” DCI said in a statement.

Once at Ngara, DCI said, Wanjiku was forced into a waiting black KCN 300D Toyota Crown in which Edwin was waiting, before being handcuffed and sandwiched between other named suspects.

An autopsy report conducted during last week indicated that the 38-year-old woman died of blunt force trauma to the head.

The autopsy was carried out at the Kenyatta Memorial Funeral Home by Dr Charles Muturi on behalf of chief government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor.

“We have been briefed as a family and are satisfied with the results of the post-mortem,” said Thogori.

“She died out of head injuries after being hit at the forehead and the back. She also had bruises on her hip and her eyes were not gouged out as previously thought owing to it being partially decomposed. They were still there.”

