How Tourists Are Flouting Game Park Rules, Endangering Lives

Local tourists have been reported to flood National parks amid the coronavirus pandemic with some flouting the game park rules and thus endangering lives.

In a series of social media posts, netizens have raised concerns over the worrying trend of local tourists visiting various parks and disregarding the set regulations.

For instance, in photos shared online, several vehicles were parked at the Nairobi National Park with tourists wandering around trying to take pictures.

Ultimately, the wild animals usually spotted at the park had gone into hiding due to the commotion caused.

The Kenyan Wildlife Service (KWS) officials were also on the spot for not answering calls after a furious rhino forced tourists to reverse their cars and blocked roads.

Among the five golden rules of visiting a National park involve not leaving your vehicle in respect to mother nature and the animals at the park.

Also, this enhances safety since getting out of the car can lead to attacks from the animals or even deaths.

However, this has been completely disregarded with local tourists crowding at different parks and not observing the set regulations.

Online sources indicate that animals panic when their natural habitat is invaded by strangers hence can attack or cause harm as a form of defense mechanism.

Therefore, getting out of the parks and getting close to the animals to take pictures puts the tourists at risk and endangers their lives.

