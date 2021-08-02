Tourist Playing with Leopard in Viral Video Banned from Maasai Mara

Visitors from Oltepesi camp have been banned from entering the Maasai Mara national reserve.

The Narok county government issued the directive after a video of a tourist playing with a leopard emerged.

In the video, a Male tourist is spotted sitting on a vehicle with the door ajar. He is playing with the leopard as he tries to take photos using his phone camera.

Chief Park Administrator Christine Koshal spoke on the issue, saying the incident put the tourist’s life in danger.

Read: Whistleblower in Maasai Mara Heist Exposé Spencer Sankale Fired

She said the act was in contravention of the wildlife conservation ethics. It was also against the park rules and regulations.

“This was purely putting the life of the tourist in a quagmire as well as your life as a guide.”

She said that all entry points should adhere to the directive from the county government.

The ticketing agent for Maasai Mara, KAPS was also asked to ensure that no transaction granting the parties access to the reserve is conducted.

The vehicle and tourists in the video were also suspended from the reserve indefinitely.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu