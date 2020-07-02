Tourism Fund CEO Joseph Cherutoi, Director Eric Kiplagat Resign

Tourism Fund Chief Executive Officer Mr Joseph Cherutoi and the Director Corporate Services Mr Eric Kiplagat have resigned.

In a memo to all staff members from the chairman Board of Trustees Mr Alphonse Kioko, he said that the two tendered their resignation on June 26.

“On 26th June 2020, we received a resignation letter from the Chief Executive Officer Mr Joseph Cherutoi, giving three months’ notice. Further, we received a letter of resignation from the Director Corporate Services Mr Eric Kiplagat,” said Mr Kioko.

Following the exit of the two, the Board met on Wednesday, July 1 to deliberate on these new developments and appoint Acting CEO pending substantive appointment.

“This is a major change in our organization and we request all staff to continue with their normal duties so that the performance is not affected in any way,” said Kioko.

It is not yet clear why the two decided to resign from the state corporation.

The corporation is expected to issue an update today.

Cherutoi had been acting CEO for Tourism Fund before he was confirmed to the position in August 2016.

Cherutoi has been with the fund since 2014 when he was first appointed as Head of Finance and later acting CEO.

