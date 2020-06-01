in NEWS

Tour Van Driver Collapses, Dies While On Duty At Nairobi National Park

A tour van driver collapsed and died while on duty at the Nairobi National Park on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Through a statement, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) confirmed the incident stating that the driver collapsed on the steering wheel leading the van to veer off the road.

“The Nairobi National Park management swiftly acted to secure the safety of the occupants and immediately called for the assistance of a medical doctor,” read the statement in part.

Further, the doctor is said to have pronounced the driver dead on arrival with the incident being reported at Lang’ata police station.

“The police took over the handling of the unfortunate incident,” added the statement.

Although the circumstances under which the driver died are unclear, the KWS has assured Kenyans that the park is safe and secure with necessary measures taken to ensure health safety is maintained amid COVID-19 menace.

This incident just a few days after Kahawa Tungu exposed the flouting of game park rules in the Nairobi National Park.

Local tourists have been reported flooding National parks amid the coronavirus pandemic with some flouting the game park rules and thus endangering lives.

In a series of social media posts, netizens raised concerns over the worrying trend of local tourists visiting various parks and disregarding the set regulations.

For instance, in photos shared online, several vehicles were parked at the Nairobi National Park with tourists wandering around trying to take pictures.

