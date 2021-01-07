Tough Start For Mauricio Pochettino As PSG Boss

Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge of Paris St-Germain did not go according to plan as the champions lost ground on leaders Lyon with a draw at Saint-Etienne.

Romain Hamouma tapped in the opener after Idrissa Gueye lost possession on the edge of the PSG area.

Moise Kean equalized three minutes later when he swiveled and fired home from close range.

PSG are now second, three points behind Lyon, who beat Lens 3-2 earlier.

Pochettino’s side leapfrogged Lille on goal difference after Christophe Galtier’s men suffered a surprise 2-1 home defeat by Angers.

Read: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: I’m Still The Right Man For The Job

Pochettino, confirmed as Thomas Tuchel’s successor on Saturday, saw PSG dominate possession, but struggle to create many clear-cut chances in central France.

On the other hand, Saint-Etienne, looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches, tested visiting goalkeeper Keylor Navas with strikes from Mathieu Debuchy and Denis Bouanga.

Home goalkeeper Jessy Moulin pulled off a good save to deny Argentine winger Angel di Maria and PSG substitute Pablo Sarabia fired over from close range in stoppage time.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu