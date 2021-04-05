Tottenham Join Calls For Social Media Platforms To Tackle Racial Abuse

Tottenham said they are “disgusted” after defender Davinson Sanchez was subjected to racist abuse on social media following Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Newcastle.

The Colombian, 24, posted a picture of the abusive messages on his Instagram Stories after the match, with the words “Nothing changes”.

Spurs said they want “social media platforms to take action”.

Sanchez is the latest footballer to be racially abused on social media.

West Brom striker Callum Robinson was abused after Saturday’s win at Chelsea.

Read: Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Quits Social Media Over Racism, Bullying

His club have contacted West Midlands Police over the abuse, which was sent to Robinson on social media following the 5-2 victory.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry deactivated his social media platforms after repeated racial abuses.

Henry felt social media owners have not done enough to deal with racial abuse on their platforms.

