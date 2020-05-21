Tottenham Hotspur Duo Under Probe For Breaking Social Distancing Rules

Tottenham and Bournemouth are investigating Serge Aurier and Jordon Ibe after they appeared to breach coronavirus social-distancing rules.

Spurs right-back Aurier posted a photo on social media of himself and a barber after getting a haircut.

Bournemouth’s Ibe has since deleted a photo of himself having a haircut.

Hairdressers will open from 4 July at the earliest in England, and people cannot have visitors at their homes under the current guidelines.

Bournemouth said they have launched “an internal investigation” and it is expected midfielder Ibe will face disciplinary action.

Ibe, 24, is not considered part of the first-team squad and was not due back in training this week.

Spurs said of Aurier that they were “investigating the circumstances and will deal with the incident appropriately”.

It appears to be the third time Aurier has broken social distancing rules. In a social media post on Wednesday, Aurier hinted that there were double standards behind criticism he has received.

“My hairdresser is negative and me too, so stop talking in a vacuum,” he wrote.

“Put on masks and gloves when you come to take pictures at the training centre – it’s part of the rules too.”

Aurier was among the Tottenham players who returned to training on Tuesday.

He previously apologised for posting a video of himself and a friend jogging during lockdown.

Aurier and team-mate Moussa Sissoko also made a donation to the NHS and apologised after being filmed training together.

