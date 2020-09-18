Top Zambian Internet Provider Paratus Launches 100GB Metro Fibre Ring

Zambia’s top Internet Service Provider, Paratus Group, has launched a 100 GB Metro fibre ring. The fibre ring will be used to transmit data with speeds of up to 100GB by using technology that can steadily increase bandwidth over an existing fibre network.

Leveraging on Paratus existing broad infrastructure, corporate companies and businesses will be able to boost their speeds as well as get high bandwidth for data hungry apps. The robust connection will also allow businesses efficiency and access to their branches, data centres and cloud services such as Microsoft azure, Google Cloud and Amazon.

The telco says that apart from having a good internet connection, businesses need a reliable connection devoid of the risk of outages which could eat into their business. Paratus says uninterrupted operations are critical especially in such a competitive world and outages and downtimes can impact the businesses negatively, leaving it with devastating effects.

“Zambia is home to businesses that require world-class, high-capacity fibre connectivity, that won’t be compromised by downtime caused by third-party service providers who rely on other networks and cost your business money. We are able to offer a single point of contact solution that maximises your uptime and reduces costs. There is no reason to compromise on quality connectivity, quality service and quality support,” Country Manager for Paratus Zambia, Marius van Vuuren, said.

Paratus strategy to grow its command in the African market saw the the group add the capacity on the WACS submarine cable and its Trans Kalahari Fiber via Namibia and Botswana to Sesheke, Zambia in 2019. This allowed more businesses to be connected in the region and to the rest of the continent.

