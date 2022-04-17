Top UDA Organ Orders Repeat of Primaries in these 4 Constituencies

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has resolved to repeat primaries in four constituents days after the exercise was completed.

In a statement on Saturday, UDA National Elections Board (NEB) Chairman Anthony Mwaura, said the repeat primaries will also be conducted in a number of wards on April 19.

The party will also conduct nominations in areas that were not covered in the primaries held on April 14.

The affected constituncies are Rongai in Nakuru, Moiben (Uasin Gishu), Turkana East and Turkana West (Turkana) and Mt Elgon in Bungoma County.

The wards are Biashara (Nakuru City), all wards in Bumula, Mt Elgon, Malava, Lugari, Turkana East, Turkana Central and Likuyani constituencies.

Also Read: Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura Concedes After ‘Shambolic’ UDA Primaries Claims

Others are Mahiga and Endarasha in Nyeri County and several other wards in Meru County.

Mwaura noted that the party has made arrangements for the hearing of any arising disputes which are being handled by the Party Electoral & Nomination Disputes Resolution Committee (EDRC ) at Hustler Center Makindi Road Nairobi.

“We urge all our aspirants to follow this established channel to resolve any issues or grievances that may have arisen from the nomination process,” said Mwaura.

“All Aspirants are reminded to maintain peace and ensure that the nominations are conducted in an environment that is conducive to the values and principles enunciated by the UDA Party Constitution,” he added.

Also Read: Political Bigwigs Who Lost in the UDA Primaries

The Final Nomination Certificates for all successful aspirants will be issued next week from 23-25 April.

“The Party headquarters will issue a schedule detailing the dates of issuance of the Nomination Certificates for each respective county,” he noted.

Reports indicate the Deputy President William Ruto-led outfit may have decided to repeat the elections in some areas because it is keen to field strong candidates.

“The party wants strong candidates in some regions. For instance, in Rongai, Nakuru County, the party wants a strong candidate to face the late President Daniel Moi’s son Raymond Moi in the August 9 General Election,” a source told Daily Nation.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...