Top Ten Issues That Kenyans Want Urgently Addressed By Gov’t, BBI Not One of Them – Infotrak

As a matter of urgency, most Kenyans want the government to address the issue of Corona

Virus (COVID-19) pandemic, food security and unemployment as the top priorities.

According to the latest research conducted by Infotrak between May 28 and June 1, Kenyans also want government to pay keen attention to poor infrastructure especially roads and electricity, access to healthcare, access to clean water, high cost of living and the quality of education.

Other issues that currently concern Kenyans are; reliable transport, cost of doing business, insecurity, disaster management ,corruption and alcohol/substance abuse.

Read: Covid-19: Kibos Sugar Company Donating Unique Cardboard-made Isolation Beds To Hospitals In Kisumu

Interestingly, Constitutional reforms, which is being fronted as one of the most urgent issues by several leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga, had only 1 percent of Kenyans supporting it.

The research also found out that nearly four out of 10 Kenyans still think its better to take their families upcountry to protect them from the Covid-19, rather than staying in the city.

The Level of Concern on Covid-19 situation in Kenya has increased by 17 percent since April. 67 percent of Kenyans are currently worried about Covid-19 as compared to 50 percent in April.

“The 11 percent who indicated that they were worried before but now they are not worried at all are predominantly young males (18 -25 years old) and those who live in the rural areas,” indicated the report.

Unlike April when 40 percent felt the worst on the Covid-19 pandemic was yet to come only 28 percent feel the same today. Indeed 34 percent feel that we are currently experiencing the worst.

57 percent wanted the current curfew measures and lockdown to remain, while 30 percent want the measures to be done away with completely so that people can move freely. 12 percent want the measures to be relaxed and imposed for shorter duration while one percent had other suggestions.

Majority, 68 percent of Kenyans, believe that the Government is doing enough to Control of Covid-19 spread.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu