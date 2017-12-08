in NEWS

Top Schools To Open Day Wings To Boost Form One Intake

Top schools are expected to open a day wing in the schools to boost form one inatke early next year.

This move will solve the problem that most principals had of taking a limited intake because of accommodation facilities.

Nairobi School, Lenana high school and Moi Girls Nairobi are among the national schools that are set to roll out the programme in 2018. CS Matiang’i said the programme will roll out to other National schools across the country.

The institutions that have been approached to pilot the programme are however skeptical that the government will not provide them with funds to construct more classrooms in order to accommodate the additional number of students.

The Kenya union of post primary education teachers (KUPPET) secretary general Akello Misori criticized the programme saying that it had a political connotation and that he was basing his decisions on populist politics .

He said that maintaining the discipline levels in a day and boarding school was difficult and would create unnecessary logistical challenges to the principals involved.

