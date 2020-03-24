Two Top Nairobi Hospital Directors Suspended Months After Previous Board Was Ousted

Dr Christopher Abeid, the director of medical services and research at Nairobi Hospital and Benta Omonge, director nursing services have been sent on compulsory leave. The two have been replaced by Dr Aysha Edwards and Margaret Sirima respectively.

This comes just a few months after former CEO Gordon Odundo was fired and the Board of Management ousted as differences in top management escalated.

Last week, Tom Simba, head of customer Service and marketing as well as the finance director , procurement, support services, credit Control and a raft of others were also asked to quit.

“The hospital is currently going through a transition and it is in this backdrop we wish to announce the following changes to the senior team effective immediately. Dr Aysha assumes immediate leadership of TNH Covid-19 Task Force. Mrs Sirima will ensure the department fully supports Dr Aysha and the reconstituted Covid-19 Task Force,” said the newly-appointed CEO Dr Allan Pamba in a memo dated March 23. Read: Nairobi Hospital Board Appoints Dr Allan Pamba As Substantive CEO The former CEO was sent on a compulsory leave for 90 days on December 15, 2018, before being sacked in April last year. His position was take over by Dr Abeid in an acting capacity before Dr Pamba was appointed to the role substantively. In November last year, the shareholders held an extraordinary general meeting where the appointed a new board comprising of Dr Irungu Ndirangu (chair), Dr Chris Bichage (vice-chair), Robert Shaw, Victor Miseda, Maxwell Odongo, Charles Amira, Charles Wambugu and Dr Stephen Ochiel. The directors were accused of poor oversight of infrastructure projects at the hospital, whose costs the were said inflated. Hiring of top executives was also said to have been irregular and that the board had failed to file tax returns for eight years, exposing the hospital to penalties.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu