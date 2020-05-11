Top Mediamax Employees Resign In Salary Slash Saga

Two top Mediamax employees have tendered their resignation and are serving notice at the firm after their salaries were slashed by 50 percent, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

Last month, Mediamax, the home of K24 TV, People Daily and Milele FM, announced plans to slash employee salaries by between 20-50 percent.

The announcement led to a court battle that saw the media house barred from going on with salary cuts.

However, the management termed the employees who went to court as enemies of the company, threatening to sack them.

Kahawa Tungu learns that Head of TV and Digital Peter Opondo and Head of Commercial Caroline Mwangi have resigned from the media house owned by the Kenyatta family.

This is the second time Peter Opondo is quitting the Media House. Opondo served in a similar capacity at Mediamax from 2013 to 2015 before leaving after serving for two years to join Royal Media Services as editorial consultant.

Read: Mediamax Threatens To Fire Journalists Who Sued Company Over Salary Cuts

Peter Opondo is the senior-most editor at Mediamax and is in charge of editorial functions of print, broadcast, and digital divisions.

The two will leave the media house at the end of this month.

Others who are feared to be planning a resignation include print editor-in-chief Eric Obino, TV presenters Betty Kyalo and Anne Kiguta as well as radio presenter Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o.

Kyalo, Kiguta and Jalang’o were among 36 members of staff from the Media house, a majority being K24TV anchors, reporters and technical team, who moved to court seeking orders to compel the Mediamax management to stop intended salary cuts pending hearing and determination of the petition.

Despite an injunction being issued, the media house went ahead with the salary cuts.

Mediamax also owns KamemeTv, Emoo FM, Kameme FM, Msenangu (formerly Pilipili FM), Mayian FM and Meru FM).

