Top Kenyan ICT Students Compete To Represent Sub Saharan Africa In Huawei’s Global ICT Competition

The Sub-Sahara African finals of the Huawei Global ICT Competition, under the theme of “Connection, Glory, Future”, kicked off on 10 September with an online opening ceremony. The event covered 14 countries and attracting over 50,000 students from Africa.

The Huawei ICT Competition launched in Africa just five years ago has developed into the largest ICT skills competition in Africa.

Globally the Huawei ICT Competition 2019-2020 has covered over 70 countries, with 150,000 contestants from more than 2,000 universities and colleges.

During the opening ceremony attended by industry partners, UNESCO and students, Huawei Southern Africa VP, Liao Yong highlighted the significance of connectivity in the era of social distancing.

“The digital divide is actually widening under the new normal caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. As people work and study more online, the digitally disadvantaged people are hit harder,” Liao said.

In a recent UNESCO webinar, digital infrastructure was identified among the most prominent challenges facing higher education in Africa.

Liao added that holding the online version of the ICT competition during the pandemic has had a unique value.He says that Huawei is a pioneer in building African digital infrastructure as it takes its talent strategy very seriously encompassing three aspects; digital upskilling ICT professionals, encouraging and enabling ICT students, and promoting ICT literacy among ordinary people.

Huawei invested in preparation for the event, holding 300 campus roadshows, in 14 Sub-Sahara African countries, with a total of 50,000 students participating. The competition-related training helped over 300 students receive job offers.

Th training proved to be of great significance for the students. Stacy Ojwang, a fourth year student at JKUAT University studying Business and ICT praised the competition as a great learning opportunity, “The ICT competition is a great platform for learning, for growing and generally getting career options. I would therefore encourage everyone to take up the challenge and work hard as it is a great experience”.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Ydo Yao, acting Director of UNESCO International Bureau of Education, applauded Huawei for playing an exemplary role to support initiatives that create, innovate and deliver ICT skills for the continent.

In Africa, the partnership between UNESCO and Huawei has seen the rise of projects such as DigiTruck and Huawei ICT Academy under the auspices of Huawei’s digital inclusion initiative TECH4ALL.

Huawei hopes to up-skill more than 700,000 ICT professionals by 2023 using a series of talent ecosystem campaigns in Sub Saharan Africa and the ICT competition The company aims to bridge the ICT talent gap, advance the digital transformation of industries, and bring digitization to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

