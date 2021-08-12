Top KCSE Student 2012, Edgar Tony, Found Dead

Top 2012 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidate Edgar Tony has been found dead, his body mutilated and dumped on the roadside in Homa Bay County.

According to a local publication, this has been confirmed by the deceased’s stepbrother Odongo Odol who revealed that he had suffered deep wounds on the head and body.

Tony’s body has been transferred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga referral hospital.

“I received the communication from his immediate brother who told me that Tony had passed away. He had suffered deep wounds in the head and the body. The bruises were so deep but we are not yet aware whether the injuries were inflicted by assailants or after an accident. His family is currently with the body at Jaramogi Referral Hospital,” Odol is quoted by the publication.

Tony made headlines in 2012 after emerging as the overall best student after the KCSE results were announced. He studied at Maseno High School and got a mean grade A of 89.86 points.

According to the family, he had recently graduated from Yale University in the Us with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering.







