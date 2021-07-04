Top Jubilee Leadership Mulls Party’s Fresh Rebranding, Sever Links with Ruto

Top Jubilee leadership allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta is now considering a fresh rebranding of the party as part of efforts to sever links with Deputy President William Ruto, who they consider as a ‘rebel’.

In the new plot, this writer understands, Uhuru’s lieutenants want to make changes to Jubilee colours, symbols and logos, associated with Ruto.

The Jubilee party logo features red, yellow, black and white colours.

The red and white colours were conspicuous with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s The National Alliance (TNA) party that was among 11 smaller parties folded to form Jubilee that was founded on September 8, 2016.

The yellow and black colours dominated the DP’s United Republican Party (URP).

With the DP having endorsed the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party and considering his fallout with his boss, the Jubilee top leadership led by Chairman Nelson Dzuya want members to endorse a proposal to drop the colours associated with the second in command.

The leaders also want the party to drop its Tuko Pamoja (We are together) slogan and a symbol of handshake uniting President Kenyatta and his deputy.

Dzuya, Murathe, Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and his deputy Joshua Kutuny held talks about the rebranding in a meeting held at a Nairobi hotel on Friday.

Nation reports that leaders of both the Senate and National Assembly also attended the meeting.

“We are considering rebranding the party —including the colours, slogan — to have an independent identity now that the URP wing has moved out,” said Kutuny.

The Cherang’any MP noted that the leadership has until September to conclude the rebranding process.

He said the rebranding will be brought to the attention of other Jubilee members during a planned retreat.

“In two weeks’ time, we are going to have a retreat for all the governors, MPs and leadership of county assemblies. We will invite very local supporters of Jubilee. There are those who have moved out of the party and we are strengthening our party. We are treating anybody who has been associating with UDA as an enemy hence they do not qualify for this retreat,” Kutuny added.

Some of the DP allies have said that they won’t be attending the meeting.

Ruto and his Tanga Tanga camp have over the recent past intensified efforts to popularise UDA ahead of the 2022 polls.

The DP, who is on record saying that Jubilee is dead, is likely to vie for the presidency on the UDA party, formally called Party for Development and Reforms (PDR).

