Top 10 Cyber Security Tips from Google

As part of its “Do Your Part #BeCyberSmart” campaign, Google has revealed its top cyber security tips for online users.

“We have intensified efforts to raise awareness about internet insecurities and empower audiences with tools and resources to help them stay safe online — particularly kids because they are the most vulnerable,” says Google Country Director for Kenya, Agnes Gathaiya.

Below are Google’s 10 safety tips when you are online

Ensure that your desktop, mobile operating system and web browser software are up to date with all the critical security functions.

Use a password manger to generate unique, strong passwords.

Beware of sites requesting you for personal information in case of phishing attempts.

Enable 2-step verification for Gmail, Social media and other critical sites.

Set up a security key for extra protection. This is a physical device that connects through your USB port to a computer or wirelessly to your mobile phone.

In case you lose your phone, you should be able to locate it using the “find a lost device” feature under your google account.

Political leaders, activists and other highly targeted officials should enrol for Google’s Advanced Protection Programme.

Ensure that you download your apps from a trusted source.

Ensure that you are browsing on a secure network at all times. Avoid public or free Wi-Fi.

Make use of Google’s security checkup to analyze you Google Account security status. The safety tool also provides guidance on how you can address any issues you find.

With the above cyber security tips, you can make your browsing experience safer and more enjoyable.

