Tononoka Secondary School Principal Dies of COVID-19 Days After Staff Tested Positive

Tononoka Secondary School Principal Mohammed Hamis has died of COVID-19 just days after staff tested positive for the virus. This has been confirmed by the School’s Deputy Principal Nzaro.

On October 21, 2020, two schools in the Coastal region were forced to close after 15 teachers tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo confirmed on Wednesday that 11 teachers at Tononoka High School and four at Star of the Sea High school tested positive for coronavirus.

Kitiyo said that more samples have been taken and they are awaiting results.

Students were sent home and did not sit for the national assessment tests that were expected to commence.

The progressive reopening of primary and secondary schools commenced on Monday, October 12, 2020, with Grade 4 (Competency-Based Curriculum), Class 8 and Form 4 learners after months of closure over Covid-19 fears.

Over the recent past, a section of parents has expressed concerns over the move to reopen schools as the country continues to witness a spike in cases.

For instance, yesterday the country recorded 931 new cases and 6 more deaths further raising Kenya’s positivity rate to 14 percent compared to the 4 percent positivity rate on October 3.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Sunday warned that Kenya is headed for a second wave.

Kagwe attributed the surge to recklessness after the government relaxed Covid-19 measures including the reopening of bars and curfew hours last month.

“The spike we are witnessing has not erupted from nowhere, it’s because of defiance. Bars are not maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, I plead with you to follow the measures so that the measures are not escalated,” he said.

“What happens when you go to the pub, get infected then infect your children who are now back to school, think about it, they will, in turn, infect other pupils, and they will infect others, the story can unfold.” He added.

