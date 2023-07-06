Tom Osinde Was Killed at Nakuru Home – Police Reveal

Police say former Treasury official Tom Osinde was murdered at his Nakuru home and his body dumped in River Kuja, Migori County.

According to investigators, those behind the killing attempted to clean up the crime scene but there were blood stains in the house.

Two of the deceased’s workers who are the prime suspects have told the police that they were hired to kill him.

Julius Mogoi who is said to have perpetrated the killing was hired by Osinde as a farmhand three months before the murder.

Read: Body of Ex-Treasury Official Tom Osinde Found in Migori

Mogoi, investigations have revealed, was a suspect in an assault case in his home county of Kisii.

He was also wanted for molesting a minor.

He is currently being held at the Menengai Police Station in Nakuru after the prosecution successfully sought 21 days to hold him as police probe the matter further.

An autopsy report showed that Osinde died from two blows to his head. He had also suffered two cuts to his head, damaging his brain.

Read Also: Former Treasury Official Tom Osinde Reported Missing, Vehicle Found in Kilgoris

Police suspect the deceased died on June 18, the same day his family reported him missing. His body was discovered four days later.

Officers are also looking into claims there there were Tanzanians in Osinde’s house on the day he is said to have gone missing.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...