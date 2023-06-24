Former Treasury Official Tom Osinde Reported Missing, Vehicle Found in Kilgoris

A former Treasury official Tom Fred Mokaya Osinde has been reported missing.

Mr Osinde is said to have gone missing on June 17. He was traveling from Nakuru and was headed to Kisii, the family said.

His nephew Emanuel tweeted, “My uncle Tom Mokaya Osinde is missing. His car registration number KBZ 900R, a black Land Cruiser, was found vandalized in Kilgoris. Family is appealing to anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 0723765267 or report to the nearest police station.”

According to Trans Mara West Police Commander Jamleck Ngaruiya, the vehicle’s plates were missing but the family positively identified the vehicle.

The vehicle, a black Toyota V8, was found abandoned and vandalized around Sikawa, Kilgoris, Narok County. The battery and radio had been tolen, the police said.

Osinde is the brother of Ken Osinde, the former Chief of Staff in then Deputy President William Ruto’s office.

“On June 22, police received information from members of the public that there was an abandoned vehicle in Kilgoris upon which they visited the scene and found that there was a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 whose number plates had been removed,” he said.

“Osinde’s son, Stephen Mokaya, positively identified his father’s vehicle which was missing a battery and radio. We found some documents in the vehicle which are assisting us with investigations.”

The family is asking members of the public who might have information about his whereabouts to contact them or file a report at the nearest police station.

