Tom Mboya Gallery at Kenya National Archives Removed to ‘Create Space’ for Moi’s

The gallery of late trade unionist and politician, Tom Mboya, displayed at the Kenya National Archives has reportedly been removed.

Lawyer George Kegoro said on Wednesday that Mboya’s collection of photos had been taken down to create room for the gallery of former President Daniel Arap Moi.

The former Director of the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) shared photos of the recently erected gallery of Moi who died on February 4, 2020, after a long illness.

“This is the Moi Gallery at the Kenya National Archives. It depicts Moi as a nationalist, a statesman and as a family man. A photo with younger versions Gideon, Raymond, Jonathan is striking. The Moi Gallery is recent,” said Kegoro.

“To make way for Moi, the Tom Mboya Gallery was removed.”

This is the Moi Gallery at the Kenya National Archives. It depicts Moi as a nationalist, a statesman and as a family man. A photo with younger versions Gideon, Raymond, Jonathan is striking. The Moi Gallery is recent. To make way for Moi, the Tom Mboya Gallery was removed. pic.twitter.com/xIBEiBC3Ua — George Kegoro (@ItsGeorgeKegoro) October 27, 2021

The Mboya Gallery was put up by Alan Alan Donovan, the co-founder of African Heritage, the continent’s first pan-African gallery in Nairobi.

Donovan worked with Mboya’s family to set up the picture collection.

It remains unclear what informed the decision to remove Mboya’s pictures from the facility that reminds Kenyans about their history.

Mboya was one of the founding fathers of the Republic of Kenya. He led the negotiations for independence at the Lancaster House Conferences and was instrumental in the formation of Kenya’s independence party – the Kenya African National Union (KANU). He served as KANU’s first Secretary General.

