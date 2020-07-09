Tom Alila Joins Race For FKF Presidency

Long serving football administrator Tom Alila will challenge for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) top leadership role.

Alila, 53, pledges to give more attention to women’s football and general welfare of players if given a chance to head Kenyan football.

He has also stated that he will extend KPL mandate, which is coming to a close in September, to run the Kenyan top flight.

“The determination of changing the welfare of players is one of the things that has inspired me to vie for this post. I also want to improve the women’s football league throughout the country,” Alila told Nation Sport on Wednesday.

Alila hailed government efforts to renovate existing sporting facilities and urged them to continue and build even more stadiums.

“I urge the government to continue with its renovations of existing stadiums and building new sports facilities. I was instrumental in improving the status of Moi Stadium, Kisumu and helped bankroll Muhoroni Youth to play in KPL,” he added.

The former FKF NEC member for Nyanza North is promising to make Kenya a football powerhouse.

“I will campaign and I promise the delegates and football fans that under my leadership, Kenya will be a football powerhouse,” he added.

Alila now joins the crowded FKF presidency race and will battle it out with former FKF CEO Hebert Mwachiro, Sammy Shollei, former Cecafa Secretary Nicholas Musonye, businessman Steven Mburu, Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga, Alex Ole Magwelo, Sam Nyamweya and incumbent Nick Mwendwa.

