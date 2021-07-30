Tokyo Olympics: Wait For Medal Continues As Kenya Flops In 10000M

Kenya’s hopes of clinching the first medal at the Olympic Games went up in smoke as none of the three Kenyans finished in the podium places in the 10,000m, a race won by Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega with Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo taking silver and bronze.

Rodgers Kwemoi was Kenya’s best finisher in the race coming in at seventh while Rhonex Kipruto was ninth with Weldon Korir outside the top 12.

Barega powered home in the final lap of the race, clocking 22:37.6 with world record holder Cheptegei coming in second in 22:36.8. Kiplimo clocked 22:37.3 to win the bronze medal.

