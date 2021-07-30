Tokyo Olympics: The Lionesses Pick Win Against Japan

After three straight losses, Kenya finally registered a 21-17 win over Japan in the women’s rugby sevens.

The win earned them a ninth-place playoff on Saturday.

Like their male counterparts, the Shujaa, the Lionesses failed to go past the group stage.

The Lionesses lost their opening games against New Zealand 29-7, Russia 35-12, and Great Britain 31-0.

Kenya has so far competed in 13 disciplines at the Tokyo Olympics including Bixing, Volleyball and Rugby losing in all of them.

The country’s medal hopes now lies with athletics which started early this morning.

